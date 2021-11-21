UAE records 63 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

The UAE recorded 63 Covid-19 cases on Sunday as no deaths were reported for the sixth day in a row.

The latest cases brought the country's overall tally to 741,433.

A further 82 people beat the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 736,163.

The death toll remains at 2,144.

An additional 293,964 PCR tests were conducted.

About 99 million tests have been carried out to date.

Mass screening of the public and a national vaccination drive have been credited with helping the UAE to tackle the pandemic.

Daily case tallies have dropped from close to 4,000 in February to fewer than 100 a day for the past month.

The UAE has overseen a comprehensive inoculation campaign in an effort to bolster public health.

About 21.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public since December last year.

More than 99.5 per cent of the population have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with close to 90 per cent fully vaccinated.