Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Youth pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Youth pavilion highlights Emirati youth initiatives

Neil Halligan
Nov 20, 2021

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited the Youth pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, he was briefed on the experiences being offered to visitors, described as an interactive journey of empowerment. The pavilion also aims to be a global platform for young people from around the world.

The pavilion highlights Emirati youth initiatives that empower young people and engage with them as they contribute to the community.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the role Emirati youth initiatives will play in engaging with young people, who will shape the future of the UAE as it prepares to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.

Read More
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Dubai Airshow

He toured the pavilion with Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth and vice president of the Arab Youth Centre, and Saeed Al Nazari, director general of the Federal Youth Foundation and chief strategy officer at the Arab Youth Centre.

Updated: November 20th 2021, 3:25 PM
Sheikh Khalid bin MohammedExpo 2020 DubaiYouthYouth and Community development
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Youth pavilion at Expo
An image that illustrates this article Young people honoured at Expo 2020 on World Children's Day
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Mauritania president in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article UAE reports 79 new Covid-19 cases and 89 recoveries