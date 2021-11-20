RTA rescue driver stuck on Dubai Tram tracks

A team from Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the emergency services rescued a driver who got stuck on tram tracks in Dubai at the weekend.

They rushed to the site where the driver had become trapped after mistakenly entering the tram corridor.

It took around 30 minutes to move the car to safety.

A spokesman for the RTA said the tram driver had full visibility of the car as both the tracks and surrounding area are monitored by CCTV by the Tram Operations Control Centre.

“On identification that the car had mistakenly entered the tram corridor, the relevant emergency RTA, police and Emaar teams were immediately on site and the car was moved [from] the tram corridor, thus ensuring safety and avoiding damage to the car and tram infrastructure,” he added.

The tram service links Dubai Metro and the Palm Monorail and runs along Al Sufouh Road and Jumeirah Beach Road.