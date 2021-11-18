Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the Dubai Airshow on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohamed toured the pavilions of several local and foreign companies and talked to their executives about their innovations and the latest developments in the aviation industry.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited the pavilion of Edge, a UAE defence conglomerate. He was briefed on the company's latest drones.

At the stand of the Strategic Development Fund – the investment arm of Tawazun Holding – he was briefed by Abdullah Nasser Al Jaabari, the fund's chief officer, on the VRT500 and the smaller VRT300, helicopter-type unmanned aircraft systems, developed by VR Technologies, a subsidiary of the fund.

Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed on the latest developments related to the company's plant in Italy.

He visited the Russian pavilion and saw a model of the country's new fifth-generation warplane Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate. It is the first time the aircraft, which was unveiled in July, is being displayed outside Russia.

The tour included the UAE's Calidus – which displayed a new light attack turboprop – and Embraer SA, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, in addition to providing air services.

Read more Dubai Airshow lifts the Covid-19 aviation gloom

Sheikh Mohamed thanked and expressed his appreciation to the participants and exhibitors and wished them success in the future.

He also visited China's national stand and the exhibition area of International Golden Group, another UAE-based firm.

Dubai Airshow 2021 is the first major global aerospace exhibition to be held since the aviation industry was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and is a bellwether for the sector's recovery from the crisis.

More than 20 countries are represented at the air show for the first time, including Israel, Belgium and Brazil.

The air show, a biennial event where commercial and military deals worth billions of dollars are made, takes place after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in 2021 and Britain’s Farnborough International Airshow in 2020.

The event concluded on Thursday.