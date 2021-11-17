Pupils gather to celebrate 100,000 school visits at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai organisers said 100,000 public school pupils in the UAE have visited the world's fair since it opened on October 1.

To mark the milestone, 400 pupils, accompanied by Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, gathered in front of The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to create a human installation that spelt out the ‘100K’ figure’s four characters.

Ms Al Muhairi spoke about her happiness at reaching 100,000 visits within six weeks of the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai.

She paid tribute to the Expo School Programme that has helped inspire pupils of all ages to think critically, communicate and grow.

Pupils gather to form the 100K sign to celebrate 100,000 visits at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

She said the programme was dedicated to making Expo 2020 Dubai a second home for pupils by creating educational and entertaining experiences that were offered to all schools across the UAE.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are to set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai through the year to enrich their knowledge of science, culture, traditions and geography.

Youngsters will have a first-hand experience of robots that serve food, a gravity-defying water display and the many inventions on display at the pavilions.

From Gems Education's 43 schools, there are expected to be 277,000 pupil-teacher visits in 9,780 trips during the event.

Across the Gems group, 122,000 pupils will be visiting the Expo at least twice. A further 16,500 teachers and staff will visit the world’s greatest show.

____________________

Expo 2020 - in pictures