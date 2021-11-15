UAE weather: fair to partly cloudy in the west

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times

Nov 15, 2021

It will be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE on Monday, especially westwards over the sea and islands, the National Centre of Meteorology says.

It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will get up to about 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with about 80 per cent humidity.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, and conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

