Sheikh Mansour celebrates UAE Flag Day

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has marked UAE Flag Day at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour raised the country’s flag while the national anthem played during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mansour said that Flag Day - celebrating the anniversary of The President, Sheikh Khalifa's accession to office as leader of the country - holds great symbolic significance this year as it coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, at the ceremony. Sheikh Mansour expressed his pride in celebrating the day, which promotes the values of loyalty and patriotism. Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The anniversary of the UAE's unification fifty years ago is an occasion that embodies the UAE’s accomplishments and its leading role in consolidating a culture of peace and coexistence, and providing all means of a decent life for its citizens and residents alike, he said.

Sheikh Mansour also expressed his pride in celebrating the day, which promotes loyalty and patriotism, and strengthens community cohesion.