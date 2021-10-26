Coronavirus: UAE records 90 new cases

The UAE reported 90 new coronavirus cases and 125 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials said three people died in the previous 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 739,471 cases, 733,504 recoveries and 2,134 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited with bringing down daily infections.

Daily case tallies have consistently been below 100 since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

There are currently 3,833 active cases in the UAE.

An additional 352,721 tests were conducted over the 24-hour reporting period, bringing to 91,908,560 the total carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to approve India’s first home-made vaccine for emergency use.

Covaxin has been used in India since it was approved for emergency use in the country in January. It accounts for about 11 per cent of the shots administered there.

Its manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, first submitted an expression of interest in applying to the WHO for emergency use in April.