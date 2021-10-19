UAE Weather: red fog warning for motorists in Al Ain

Early morning fog in central areas of the country posed a problem for motorists on Tuesday, with red weather warnings for low visibility in places issued by the national weather centre.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued the red alert from 6.10am to 9am on Tuesday, warning motorists to guard against fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility.

A yellow warning for lighter patches of fog was in place from 1am to 9am, with Al Ain most likely to be most affected

Once the patches of mist and fog lift, much of the UAE is in for a fine, warm day with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will climb to a peak of around 39C inland, with coastal areas and the Northern Emirates feeling slightly cooler at 35C on Tuesday.

A similar pattern of settled weather is forecast for much of the week, but persistent early morning fog is likely to remain an issue with drivers encouraged to reduce speed and take extra caution accordingly.