UAE reports 126 new coronavirus cases and 163 recoveries

An additional 321,515 PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted in the past 24 hours

The National
Oct 13, 2021

The UAE reported 126 new cases of Covid-19 and 163 recoveries on Wednesday.

The daily caseload pushed the infections total to 738,152 with recoveries now at 731,632.

Health officials said one patient with underlying health conditions died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,116.

An additional 321,515 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said more than 95 per cent of the UAE population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with more than 85 per cent fully immunised.

Updated: October 13th 2021, 10:22 AM
