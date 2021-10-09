Coronavirus: UAE records 146 new cases

The UAE reported 146 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the country's total number of infections to 737,655 as cases continue to fall.

Two people died from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 2,113.

Another 188 people beat the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 730,922.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the virus.

On Tuesday, the country authorised the emergency use of booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some groups.

Booster shots are to be given six months after the second dose.

The groups that should take a booster shot are senior citizens and residents aged over 60; people with chronic diseases, or at risk of complications (aged 50-59); and people receiving long-term health care (aged 18 years and over).

Travel and social distancing rules are being relaxed as the UAE cautiously returns to normal.