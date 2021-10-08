Five things to do at Expo 2020 this weekend

Live Blog: Updates and live coverage from Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 boasts of more than 190 country pavilions, exhibitions at the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability pavilions, hundreds of places to eat at and many shows a day, so visitors have options galore to explore at the world's fair.

UAE residents and tourists are expected to visit the world’s greatest show more than once.

From walking around various pavilions, to hiking in the fog at the Swiss pavilion and soaking in the sights and sounds of old Jerusalem in the Palestine pavilion, there are experiences for every kind of taste at the Expo 2020.

If you are thinking of heading down to the world’s fair, here are five of the cool experiences you can try out while you are there.

Cool down at the Expo 2020 Dubai's fire-spitting waterfall

The water feature at Expo 2020 Dubai with waves that cascade down stone walls is drawing crowds.

Visitors stopped off to dip their feet in the waterfall that crashes to the ground before disappearing into the stone. The water also dances to music as people frolic in the tumbling stream below.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Time for a paddle in a giant water installation near the Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai. Victor Besa / The National.

The gravity-defying illusion is switched on at night, as the water appears to flow upward and the stone is coloured with rainbow streaks.

The experience is set against a backdrop of specially written music. A live orchestra in London recorded the original score by well-known Game of Thrones music composer and two-time Emmy award winner, Ramin Djawadi.

Read more: All you need to know about Expo 2020 Dubai's fire-spitting waterfall

Play games and make a pledge to help save the planet

Learn about how to save water, energy and food and pledge to contribute in a small or big way to saving the planet at the Opportunity pavilion.

The pavilion focuses on how every person can be an agent of change in helping to reach sustainable development goals.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 The Mission Shared Room at the Opportunity pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. All pictures by Expo 2020 Dubai

Parallel ‘tracks’ run through the pavilion, focusing on those themes of water, food and energy.

At the pavilion, visitors can play a game in which they help provide the right amount of sunshine and water to a plant to ensure it grows and blossoms.

The final area in the pavilion is the Pledge Room, which delivers a sensory experience giving visitors the illusion that they are in the clouds while looking at Earth and they can make pledges to work towards sustainable development goals.

These pledges are then displayed in panels across the ceiling.

Enjoy a light show at Al Wasl Dome

Al Wasl Dome, often called the beating heart of the Expo truly comes to life by night.

People gather around the mammoth structure and watch the dazzling dance of lights and patters as soothing strains are played.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Every country will celebrate its national day or have an honour day at Al Wasl Plaza during Expo 2020 Dubai. All photos: Expo 2020 Dubai

The Al Wasl Dome is at its most beautiful after night falls.

Visitors will remember the dome as they have seen is at the Expo's opening ceremony where it's walls were used to showcase beautiful patterns.

Al Wasl Plaza’s dome is 130 metres in diameter and more than 67 metres tall.

Feel like you are in the Alps with a hike in the fog

If you want to forget the heat and humidity, there is nothing like a quick escape in the Alps.

At the Swiss pavilion, people can walk through a cloud of fog and feel like they are hiking in the Alps.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 The dazzling Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai South. Manuel Salchli, commissioner general of the Swiss Pavilion, pictured on Monday, March 29, 2021. Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A hill was built from recycled stone, with high-tech sound and visuals to be added to recreate a panoramic view from the top of a mountain.

Deeksha Vasanthakumar, a Grade 7 pupil at Delhi Private School Dubai, was excited after her first trip on Wednesday.

Hiking through fog in the Swiss pavilion was her favourite experience.

“I was in seventh heaven," said the 11-year-old Indian pupil.

Enjoy a kaleidoscope of colours at the Pakistan pavilion

Visitors at the Expo 2020 have been posting their share of photos of the colourful Pakistan pavilion.

Thousands of individual glass units of different sizes and colour were used to create the facade of the Pakistan pavilion.

The result is an optical illusion for visitors as they walk by the unique structure.

Covering an area of 3,251 square metres in the Opportunity District, the pavilion theme – The Hidden Treasure – is intended to boost tourism, commerce and investment in Pakistan.