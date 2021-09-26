Coronavirus: new UAE cases dip below 300

Shoppers with face masks and gloves to protect against Covid-19, in Abu Dhabi's Mussafah 32 area. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE reported 298 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as the daily caseload dipped below 300 for the first time since August 24, 2020.

360 people recovered from the virus.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 734,894 cases, 727,166 recoveries and 2,090 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped below 300 after reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 338,923 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 82,780,111 the total number carried out since the outbreak began.

A total of 19,847,232 vaccine doses have been given across the country and currently 82.57 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.