UAE records 303 Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for 13 months

Infection rates have declined significantly in recent months

The National
Sep 24, 2021

The UAE reported 303 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its lowest daily tally since August 24 of last year.

Another 373 people beat the virus, while three patients died.

The latest figures brought the country's overall number of cases to 734,275, with recoveries standing at 726,408 and deaths at 2,086.

Daily infections have declined significantly in recent months, having peaked at close to 4,000 in early February.

Emiratis in Ajman answer vaccination call

The new cases were detected as a result of 295,983 additional PCR tests.

More than 82 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass screening of the public and a nationwide vaccination drive have been key to curbing the spread of the virus.

More than 19.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since a national inoculation push was launched in December.

Updated: September 24th 2021, 10:18 AM
