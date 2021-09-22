Three jailed in Dubai for trafficking teenage girl

The traffickers were sentenced at Dubai Criminal Court. AFP

Two men and a woman have been jailed for three years each for trafficking a teenage girl.

The woman lured the Pakistani, 17, to the UAE and promised her a well-paid job.

Judges at the Dubai Criminal Court heard how the woman, whose age was not disclosed, visited the victim in Pakistan two years ago to offer her a job.

“She said her boyfriend would help me increase my income,” the victim said in court.

The girl travelled to Dubai on September 14, 2019, and was taken to an apartment in the Al Baraha area where she had to work as a prostitute.

The teenager was also taken to a hotel room to meet men.

She told investigators the two men running the den paid her Dh1,000 for every hotel visit.

Police were alerted and an undercover officer posed as a customer to meet the teenager.

On October 12 last year, the two men were arrested at the hotel in a sting operation. The woman was caught in the Al Baraha apartment.

All three were charged with human trafficking and sentenced to three years in prison each, followed by deportation.

Another woman, found at the apartment, was given six months in prison and a fine of Dh5,000, followed by deportation.

All of them have appealed against the verdict.