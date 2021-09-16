Coronavirus: 564 new cases and one death recorded in UAE

Another 650 people recovered over a 24-hour period

The National
Sep 16, 2021

The UAE reported 564 new coronavirus cases and 650 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 731,307 cases, 722,723 recoveries and 2,069 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, and have recently remained consistently under 1,000 per day.

An additional 275,823 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 79,589,959 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Active cases currently stand at 6,515.

Meanwhile, officials at Expo 2020 Dubai have announced safety protocols for the six-month event.

Visitors must show they have received a coronavirus vaccine or had a recent PCR test to enter the site when it opens.

UAE public supports return to offices and schools as confidence in Covid strategy grows

The expo delivery authority on Wednesday issued new Covid-19 guidelines for visitors to the event before its opening on October 1.

Visitors will be required to present proof of any vaccine recognised by their own national government or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated ticket-holders who have not been tested within the 72-hour period can test at the PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 site.

