UAE and France issue joint statement after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit to Paris

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, bids farewell to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Fontainebleau Palace. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The UAE and France issued a statement after the visit to Paris on Wednesday by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"At the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed … conducted a visit to Paris on September 15, 2021.

"The French President and His Highness commended the strong and historic bilateral ties between the two countries since the founding of the UAE in 1971, as well as the strategic partnership between them, through which co-operation is carried out across all fields, in order to jointly tackle common global and regional challenges, and explore opportunities to further peace and prosperity.

"Both sides underscored their strong commitment to overcome regional challenges, and their shared determination to counter extremism, fight terrorism and strengthen their co-operation in the security and defence fields.

"With respect to Afghanistan, the President of the French Republic renewed his appreciation for the UAE’s support for evacuation operations and its humanitarian assistance.

"Both sides also emphasised the need for the respect of the rights of women and girls, minorities, guarantee of a safe return to schools and the resumption of Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Both countries emphasised the significance of the Abraham Accords in promoting a vision of tolerance and coexistence in the region, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary since the signing on September 15, 2020.

"Both sides reaffirmed their support to the reform efforts under way in Iraq and their determination to follow up on the successful Baghdad conference on Partnership and Co-operation.

"The French President and His Highness expressed their shared ambition to make the bilateral partnership deeper, broader, more multilateral, and with increased people-to-people exchanges.

"They thus reaffirmed their enduring commitment to Louvre Abu Dhabi museum. In the field of economy, they welcomed the increasing co-operation between France and the UAE.

"They also called for broadening the partnership to new areas. They welcomed the agreement between Institut du Monde Arabe and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre – Department of Culture and Tourism to co-operate on an Arabic Language certificate.

"They also agreed to work on ideating the flagship cultural co-operation projects of tomorrow. Both parties identified health as a key area of co-operation, and agreed to explore new partnerships in this field.

"As for multilateral aspects, both leaders decided to co-operate closely in the UN Security Council, which the UAE will join in January. They announced their shared support to multilateral health initiatives.

"Both parties committed to intensifying people-to-people exchanges. They welcomed the upcoming opening of the Dubai World Expo on October 1, 2021, and the organisation of France’s National Day on October 2, 2021.

"Both sides also noted the historic nature of the UAE’s upcoming National Day anniversary on December 2, which would mark the nation’s Golden Jubilee.

"They also announced the creation of a French-UAE Business Council, to further stimulate economic exchanges between the two countries.

"In conclusion, with the breadth and depth of their partnership, the two leaders expressed their lasting confidence in their ability to jointly tackle the challenges of today, and those of tomorrow."