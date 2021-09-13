Abu Dhabi residents wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National

Latest: Coronavirus live

The UAE reported 632 Covid-19 cases on Monday, after an additional 314,018 tests.

Daily infection rates hit a peak of nearly 4,000 in February but have dropped consistently since and remained below 1,000 for the 21st day in a row.

The latest caseload brought the UAE's overall tally to 729,518.

Two deaths were reported in the 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 2,064.

There were 785 recoveries, bringing the number of patients who beat the virus to 720,653.

There are currently 6,801 active cases in the Emirates.

More than 78.6 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

The UAE's robust response to the pandemic was recognised in a new global ranking of 50 cities.

On Monday, health officials in Abu Dhabi said only 0.2 per cent of people tested for coronavirus in the emirate were found to be positive.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the low rate was achieved thanks to the emirate's intensive testing regime.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars