UAE weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

It's set to be another cloudy day, with the chance of light rain across parts of the country. Antonie Robertson / The National.

The UAE will experience more partly cloudy weather on Sunday with a chance of light rain across the region.

Forecasters from the National Centre for Meteorology say it will be humid by night with a probability of mist formation over coastal and inland areas.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 46°C in Dubai and and 45°C in Abu Dhabi.

Winds will be light to moderate and and could cause sand to blow across the region. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.