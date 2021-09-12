UAE weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 46°C in Dubai and and 45°C in Abu Dhabi.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 12 APRIL 2018. Cloudy and overcast weather in Dubai with some wind and dust in the atmosphere. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: STANDALONE. Section: National.

It's set to be another cloudy day, with the chance of light rain across parts of the country. Antonie Robertson / The National.

The National
Sep 12, 2021

The UAE will experience more partly cloudy weather on Sunday with a chance of light rain across the region.

Forecasters from the National Centre for Meteorology say it will be humid by night with a probability of mist formation over coastal and inland areas.

Abu Dhabi authorities organise Covid-19 vaccination campaign at government offices

Winds will be light to moderate and and could cause sand to blow across the region. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Updated: September 12th 2021, 12:15 AM
