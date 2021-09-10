How to apply for the UAE's new teen work permit

Teenagers can apply for the UAE's new juvenile work permit online. Fatima Al Mutawa / The National

The UAE government has released details on how young people can apply for the new juvenile work permit.

Under a recent overhaul of visa regulations, those aged 15 to 18 can apply for a part-time permit, although they still need to continue with their education.

How much does it cost?

It costs employers Dh100 to apply for the electronic work permit, and Dh500 once it is approved. The process can be completed in a day.

There are three types of permit, and youths can be hired to work on projects either for up to six months, or for fewer hours over a year.

Who can work and where?

Both UAE citizens and residents can be hired, although teenagers must have a valid residence visa, and their parents must give permission for them to apply.

Teenagers are not allowed to work at night in industrial enterprises, and must not be hired to do hazardous or strenuous jobs under the UAE labour law.

Youths are also only allowed to work six hours a day, and they are entitled to one or more breaks totalling one hour a day. Working overtime or on holidays is prohibited.

How about younger teenagers?

Only teenagers aged 15 and over can apply for the juvenile work permit.

However pupils aged above 12 and below 18 can apply for work experience and summer work placements in the private sector, if they get a training permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

This free form can be found on the ministry's website and in its Wajjehni app. Forms can also be found at Tas'heel service centres. Written consent of the pupils parent or guardian is required.

How can companies apply for the juvenile work permit?

Applications are being processed through the Tas'heel service centres, and the approval notice can be printed out by visiting the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation website.

The centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm. For further inquiries call 800 60, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Required documents for the juvenile work permit

Copy of teenager's valid passport Copy of teenager's valid residence visa Copy of parent or guardian's valid passport Copy of valid residence visa for the parent or guardian Application form Copy of part-time contract Colour photograph with a white background of the teenager Valid certificate of fitness issued from competent health official Written consent from the teenager's parent or guardian

Terms and conditions for the juvenile work permit

The teenager must have a valid residence visa stamped in their passport if they are a foreign national

The teenager's relatives must also have a valid residence visa

Approval of the teenager's parent or guardian must be obtained

The teenager must be medically fit

The teenager's age must not be below 15 years and not exceed 18 years

The permit shall be valid for a period not exceeding one year

Work to be assigned to the applicant must not be among that mentioned in the ministerial decree No. 1189 of 2010 in accordance with the enclosure

The licence of the establishment submitting the application must be valid and free from any violations

The establishment must have an e-signature card at the ministry

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

