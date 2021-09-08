UAE sends 100,000 vaccine doses to Mauritania

The cargo, taken by air, includes 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies

The UAE sent an aircraft carrying 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Mauritania. Wam

Sep 8, 2021

An aircraft carrying 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines has been sent to Mauritania from the UAE.

Its cargo also included 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies. The aid was sent to help to curb the spread of the virus and to support Mauritania in its recovery efforts, state news agency Wam reported.

This was the fifth aircraft sent to support the African nation.

Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE ambassador to Mauritania, said that since April 2020, the country has received about 35 metric tonnes of medical supplies and vaccines from the UAE.

In July, the UAE established the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Nouakchott, Mauritania's capital. The facility has 200 beds and the medical equipment and supplies it needs to treat patients with the coronavirus.

The UAE has sent more than 2,250 tonnes of medical aid to more than 136 countries as part of its efforts to support nations affected by the pandemic.

