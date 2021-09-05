Coronavirus: UAE records 971 new cases

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The UAE reported 971 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

It brings the total number of infections to 723,263 as cases continue to fall.

The latest figures came after 302,164 tests were carried out.

One person died from Covid-19 related complications bringing the total death toll to 2,046.

Another 1,387 people beat the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 712,521.

Active cases have declined to 8,696.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus.

Rules are also being lifted as the UAE cautiously returns to normal.

Abu Dhabi will remove the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations from Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said all travellers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure.

