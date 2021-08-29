Dubai raises more than Dh36 million at licence plate auction

The plate number (E 55) grabbed the highest price value, selling for Dh3.6 million. Photo: Wam

A public auction of vehicle licence plates in Dubai has raised more than Dh36 million.

The auction of distinctive car number plates was organised by the Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday, raising Dh36.276 million.

Plates sold included V 88888 and V 9999, both of which went for more than Dh850,000.

The number E 55 topped the list selling for Dh3.649 million, followed by W 29 for Dh2.5 million and X 35 for Dh2.480 million.

The public auction had 100 number plates, including those with dual, triple, quadruple and quintuple digits.

The auction was held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel.

