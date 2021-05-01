Dubai charity auction selling rare car plates and mobile numbers raises Dh50m

The charity event raised funds for the 100 Million Meals campaign. Previous RTA events, such as the one pictured here, regularly attract many interested bidders. Courtesy RTA

A charity auction in Dubai selling rare number plates and mobile numbers raised more than Dh50 million ($13.6m) for the 100 Million Meals campaign.

Four car plates, including AA9, were auctioned at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity event on Saturday evening.

AA9 sold for Dh38m after some fierce bidding, while three other plates – U31, T38 and E51 – raised Dh6.85m.

Five mobile numbers were also auctioned, with 056 999 9999 achieving a top price of Dh3m, while the other four brought in a combined Dh650,000.

More than Dh1.95m was also contributed via direct donations from those attending the sale, meaning a total of Dh50.45m was raised to help disadvantaged communities in 30 countries.

The auction was organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which last week held a charity art auction that raised Dh36.6m for the 100 Million Meals campaign.

After achieving its Dh100m fund-raising target within 10 days of launch, the campaign continues to accept donations to provide food parcels. Distribution is already under way in Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Ghana, Angola and Uganda.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has been working with the World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, local food banks and charity institutions in beneficiary countries since the campaign's inception.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

