Watch: Italian mafia suspect Raffaele Imperiale looks shocked as Dubai Police raid mansion

Raffaele Imperiale is interviewed by police during a raid on his home in Dubai. All photos: Dubai Police

Dubai Police seized large sums of cash, jewellery, paintings and cars when they arrested Raffaele Imperiale, one of Italy's most wanted men.

In a three-minute video shared by police, a team of elite officers raided the Dubai residence where the Italian was hiding on July 30.

It appears to be a large villa with a swimming pool.

The man, who is alleged to be a drugs kingpin of Naples' Camorra organised crime syndicate, was arrested and handcuffed.

Mr Imperiale, 46, was seated on his sofa and two officers interrogated him. Dubai Police said he was using a fake identity under the name of Antonio Rocco.

Other members of the force swept his home.

They are seen checking drawers, going through small bags, and a safe where they found large sums of cash and jewellery.

They found his passport, IDs, luxury watches and other valuables.

A number of paintings police said he was keen on collecting were also seized, while police confiscated a white SUV and a Mini Cooper.

The raid followed a week of constant surveillance during which police used artificial inelegance and more than 300,000 security cameras.

Mr Imperiale's right-hand man, Raffaele Mauriello, 31, was also arrested.

Dubai Police said Mr Mauriello was responsible for plotting and executing murders and assassinations using firearms without a licence.