French citizens airlifted from Kabul arrive safely in UAE - in pictures

A woman poses in front of a military aircraft after being part of an evacuation from Kabul. Under Operation Apagan, people were flown from Afghanistan to the French military air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi. AFP

French citizens and other nationalities who were flown out of Afghanistan have landed safely in the UAE.

At least several dozen were pictured disembarking an A400M Atlas military aircraft at Al Dhafra air base outside Abu Dhabi on Monday night.

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly greeted passengers.

Mr Le Drian met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, whom he thanked for facilitating evacuation flights.

The UAE has helped more than 20,000 people who have fled Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban regaining control of the country.