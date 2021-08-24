French citizens airlifted from Kabul arrive safely in UAE - in pictures

Dozens of people disembark military plane at Al Dhafra air base

The National
Aug 24, 2021

French citizens and other nationalities who were flown out of Afghanistan have landed safely in the UAE.

At least several dozen were pictured disembarking an A400M Atlas military aircraft at Al Dhafra air base outside Abu Dhabi on Monday night.

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly greeted passengers.

Mr Le Drian met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, whom he thanked for facilitating evacuation flights.

The UAE has helped more than 20,000 people who have fled Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban regaining control of the country.

Updated: August 24th 2021, 7:35 AM
