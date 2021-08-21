UAE weather: Cloudy and dusty conditions to continue

The UAE will experience another warm day on Saturday with cloudy and dusty conditions predicted.
Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say temperatures will reach a maximum of 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.
Fresh southwesterly winds of up to 25 km/h will will blow dust across the country in the day time.
The evening will become humid with a probability of some mist formation. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Sunday will again see warm and cloudy conditions with a chance of more dust.
Updated: August 21st 2021, 12:20 AM