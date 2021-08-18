UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy and hazy with a chance of rain

The Burj Al Arab. Dubai is expected to hit a maximum of 41°C on Wednesday. Warren Little / Getty

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy and hazy at times on Wednesday.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast, with a chance of rain clouds forming to the east and south.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and strong over mountain areas, causing dust and sand to blow around during the daytime.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

