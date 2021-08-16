Man in Dubai escapes harm as car goes up in flames near City Centre Mirdif mall

The car burst into flames on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Monday.

A man escaped unharmed when his car burst into flames on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, opposite the City Centre Mirdif mall.

Dubai Civil Defence said the incident happened on Monday morning in the direction of Sharjah.

It said the motorist was quick to jump out of the vehicle.

Officials said they received a report of the incident at 10.21am.

Fire crews from Al Qusais station responded within six minutes and controlled the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

