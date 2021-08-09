Sheikh Khalifa sends messages of congratulations to Arab leaders for Hijri New Year

President Sheikh Khalifa has sent congratulatory messages to leaders across the Arab and Islamic world to mark Hijri New Year.

The President Sheikh Khalifa has marked the advent of the Hijri year 1443 with congratulatory messages to the kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic world.

Sheikh Khalifa wished them good health and happiness, further progress and prosperity for their people and dignity and glory for their nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also delivered greetings for the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the people of the UAE and the Islamic world on a new Hijri year, and emphasised the importance of immigration "as a symbol of transformation".

"1443 years after the migration of our beloved Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace," he wrote in a tweet.

عام هجري جديد ..نبارك لشعب الإمارات وللأمة العربية والإسلامية هذا العام..الهجرة رمز للتحول من حال إلى حال..رمز للحركة ونبذ السكون..رمز للسعي وعدم التوقف..الهجرة تمثل البذل والتضحية لبناء غد أفضل..هذا أهم درس للمسلمين اليوم بعد ١٤٤٣ عاماً من هجرة نبينا وحبيبنا صلى الله عليه وسلم — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 9, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed delivered a hopeful message for the year ahead.

"Congratulations to the UAE people and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hijri New Year. May God bless all of us this year with peace, prosperity and good health," he said.

Congratulations to the UAE people and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hijri New Year. May God bless all of us this year with peace, prosperity and good health. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 9, 2021

The Islamic New Year began with the migration of the Prophet Mohammed from Makkah to Madinah.

Muslims do not mark the event with celebrations.

But workers across the UAE will have a long weekend, with Thursday 12 a public holiday for all private and public sector employees.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en