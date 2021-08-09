UAE's 2G network to be closed in 2022 to free up resources for 5G

The GSM network was first introduced in the Emirates in 1994

The 2G network will cease to operate in the UAE next year.

Georgia Tolley
Aug 9, 2021

The 2G telephone network will be shut down in the UAE in December 2022, 28 years after it was introduced to the country.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said in a tweet that the sale of mobile devices that support only second-generation networks would cease in June next year.

It said resources would be redirected to the 5G network to support the next generation of mobile phone connectivity.

When the shutdown was announced, last year, the TDRA said affected by the decision would be supported.

Making way for the future

The UAE was the first country in the Arab region and the fourth in the world in the launch and use 5G, according to the Global Communication Index.

Abu Dhabi has the third-fastest 5G of any capital city worldwide, according to a report published last month.

Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest app, used for gauging internet performance, found that only Oslo and Seoul had faster networks.

A 5G network has an internet speed of up to 1.2 gigabits per second, which will gradually evolve to 10Gbps, more than 100 times that of 4G.

The speedy system is set to become the backbone to many futuristic developments in artificial intelligence, including self-driving cars and the Internet of Things.

It also enables users to download entire feature films in seconds.

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

The Bio

Name: Lynn Davison

Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi

Children: She has one son, Casey, 28

Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK

Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Favourite Author: CJ Sansom

Favourite holiday destination: Bali

Favourite food: A Sunday roast

Match info:

Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

About Housecall

Date started: July 2020

Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Sector: HealthTech

# of staff: 10

Funding to date: Self-funded

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier

UAE results
Beat China by 16 runs
Lost to Thailand by 10 wickets
Beat Nepal by five runs
Beat Hong Kong by eight wickets
Beat Malaysia by 34 runs

Standings (P, W, l, NR, points)

1. Thailand 5 4 0 1 9
2. UAE 5 4 1 0 8
3. Nepal 5 2 1 2 6
4. Hong Kong 5 2 2 1 5
5. Malaysia 5 1 4 0 2
6. China 5 0 5 0 0

Final
Thailand v UAE, Monday, 7am

The biog

Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks.

Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books

Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella

Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

