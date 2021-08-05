Ruler of Fujairah lauds role of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in curbing Covid-19

The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Specialist Hospital in Fujairah has opened. (WAM)

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, has lauded Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his central role in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also praised Sheikh Mohamed for protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, and assisting the global efforts to stop the spread of the virus, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks while opening the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Specialist Hospital in Fujairah.

The hospital has 216 beds, including 56 dedicated to intensive care and a coronavirus testing lab.

"The quality of the UAE’s universal healthcare system has helped contain the pandemic, by conducting the best levels of testing, offering regular tests to all segments of the community, and ensuring a place for everyone in specialist hospitals with quarantine options," said Sheikh Hamad.

Sheikh Hamad toured the hospital’s facilities and was briefed by specialists about its strategies, procedures, equipment and medical tools, as well as the level of readiness of its medical staff managed by the Fujairah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team.

The hospital comes amid efforts to establish specialist facilities around the country by the Tomouh Healthcare Company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, on the directives of Sheikh Mohamed.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination rates has seen the UAE curb the pandemic. On Wednesday, UAE authorities said 79.55 per cent of the UAE population had received one dose and 71.22 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Cases of Covid-19 have dropped to about 1,500 over the past few weeks from close to 4,000 in January.

