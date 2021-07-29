Pop-up vaccination centre for children aged 12-plus to open at Yas Mall

Seha's Ambulatory Healthcare Services provides child vaccination drive-through service in a number of healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

A pop-up vaccination centre for children aged 12 and over will open on Tuesday at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi.

The centre will operate for five days, starting August 3 until August 7, from noon to 8pm daily at Yas Mall, one floor below Kidzania.

Staff will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of the emirate's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and support the safe return to school for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Inoculations for children are also available at Seha and Mubadala vaccination centres.

The UAE approved emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between 12 and 15 in May this year, following successful clinical trials and assessments.

Only vaccinated people are allowed to enter public and private schools, nurseries and universities in Abu Dhabi from August 20.

The decision does not apply to those with a vaccination exemption registered on the Al Hosn app or to children aged 15 and under.

At least 77.85 per cent of the UAE population have received one vaccine dose, while 68.75 per cent are fully vaccinated. Health officials said 16,645,208 vaccine doses have been administered.