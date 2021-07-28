Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with British PM Boris Johnson

The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global developments

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed ways of enhancing co-operation and friendship between the UAE and Britain.

The National
Jul 28, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about ways of enhancing relations, co-operation and friendship between the two countries.

In a telephone call on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed and the British prime minister exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, UAE news agency WAM reported.

Updated: July 28th 2021, 3:01 PM

