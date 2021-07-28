Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with British PM Boris Johnson

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about ways of enhancing relations, co-operation and friendship between the two countries.
In a telephone call on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed and the British prime minister exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, UAE news agency WAM reported.
GOLF’S RAHMBO
- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)
