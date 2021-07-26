UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign distributes 30 million in Egypt

The UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign has distributed food parcels in Egypt to low-income families and underprivileged communities.

More than 504,000 people in Egypt received parcels of easy-to-store food items, including flour, sugar, rice and cooking oil to sustain them for one month.

In partnership with the Food Banking Regional Network, 928 local humanitarian organisations and Egypt Food Bank, the campaign delivered the equivalent of 30 million meals.

The distribution in Egypt is part of the 100 Million Meals campaign’s major food aid operation that aims to reach 30 countries on four continents.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the humanitarian campaign before Ramadan this year to raise enough contributions from the private sector to distribute 100 million meals to the needy.

The campaign more than doubled its target, raising enough to distribute 216 million meals, thanks to 385,000 donors from 51 countries supporting the initiative.

Twelve food banks and nine humanitarian organisations are distributing the food parcels in 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

“Joining efforts in humanitarian aid is key to battling hunger and malnutrition, especially amid the exceptional circumstances posed by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, director at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives — the organisation overseeing the campaign.

“We saw the impact of joint work in Egypt, where humanitarian and social institutions worked together with relevant authorities and charities in an integrated network to ensure food aid reached a wide scope of beneficiaries.”

Dr Moez El Shohdi, founder and chief executive of the Food Banking Regional Network, said the campaign serves as a model for cross-border collaboration in 30 countries to ensure sustainability and continuity of humanitarian and charity work.

“The campaign is reaching individuals and families most impacted by hunger and malnutrition, which today affects more than 821 million across the globe,” he said.

