Tourists suffering from heatstroke rescued in Khor Fakkan

Two tourists, one of whom was flown to hospital via air ambulance, were rescued from a mountain in Khor Fakkan on Friday. Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Tourists hiking in Khor Fakkan have been rescued by police.

The pair, who are of Asian nationality, developed heat exhaustion while ascending a mountain path on Friday.

Police received a call at 10.15am to say two people had become stuck and required help.

"The operations room of the Eastern Region Police Department received a report at 10.15am on Friday, stating that there were two people stuck in the mountains after they were exposed to heat exhaustion while climbing the mountain path," Sharjah Police said.

Officers attended the scene with paramedics, who administered first aid.

One of the tourists was transferred to hospital suffering “severe stress,” police said.

“The operations room of the Eastern Region Police Department received a report at 10.15am on Friday, stating that there were two people stuck in the mountains after they were exposed to heat exhaustion while climbing the mountain path,” Sharjah Police said.

“Policemen were able to reach the injured, and provide first aid and health care by paramedics, and then one of them was transferred by the National Ambulance to Khor Fakkan Hospital to receive the necessary treatment as a result of severe stress.”

READ MORE Dubai resident dies after hiking trip in Sharjah mountains

Police called on the public to take care while visiting the mountains and avoid entering remote areas, while bringing adequate water supplies to avoid dehydration.

They must also ensure they have a mobile phone, and adequate reception, to raise an alarm if they need help.

Last May, Dubai resident Mohamad Hajjar, 35, from Lebanon, was found dead by search and rescue teams in Khor Fakkan’s mountainous area.

Hajjar had embarked on the trek with two friends in a remote area when they became lost. The two women he was with were found safe and uninjured.

