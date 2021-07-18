Heavy rain hits parts of the UAE as unsettled weather continues

Heavy rain, strong winds and dust clouds have hit parts of the UAE as a sustained bout of unstable weather continues.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Sunday reported heavy downpours in Khatt and Digdaga in Ras Al Khaimah, in Umm Al Quwain and Al Sila in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.

Showers also fell in Dubai, with leaden skies overhead.

The centre issued a warning about 40kph winds whipping up dust clouds, cutting visibility on the roads and creating rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi Police urged people to be careful on the roads because of low visibility, while officers in Ras Al Khaimah advised motorists to drive slowly.

“[It will be] partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with some rainy convective clouds over eastern and western areas,” the NCM said.

Videos posted to the centre's social media pages showed vehicles in rural Ras Al Khaimah trying to make their way along roads amid torrential downpours and floods.

Footage posted to Storm Centre, a popular channel that tracks the weather, also showed the extent of the rain, with waterfalls appearing on Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet after sudden downpours.

الامارات : الان نزول الشلالات من قمة جبل حفيت بمدينة العين #منخفض_بحر_العرب #مركز_العاصفة

١٧_٧_٢٠٢١ pic.twitter.com/9BmBEdS8EK — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) July 17, 2021

The warnings come amid a prolonged period of unsettled weather in the UAE.

Rain, wind and dust storms have hit different parts of the country since last week. The UAE's eastern and central regions have been the most affected.

Major cities on the west coast escaped major rain so far this year, but showers have fallen on Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the past day or two.

Read more Think the current UAE weather is gloomy? Try the wild winter of 1982

More unsettled weather is on the way as the country prepares to celebrate Eid Al Adha. Rain, wind and dust are all forecast for the next few days.

Heavy rain and flash floods have also hit Oman. Emergency workers there had to rescue 31 families from their homes in the eastern coastal city of Sur.

Meanwhile, the NCM last week launched a “science dome” to tell people more about the diverse weather systems of the UAE. It has five projectors, enough seats for 60 people and a special effects system with heaters and artificial fog to take visitors on a 4D journey through extreme and unusual weather.

Inside the NCM's science dome - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 The National Centre of Meteorology's 'science dome' aims to bring weather events to life. (Victor Besa/The National)

