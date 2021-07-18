Coronavirus: UAE records 1,529 new cases

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE reported 1,529 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

This brings the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 660,978.

Two people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,898.

Another 1,504 people recovered from the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 638,771. Active cases stand at 20,309.

The figures came after 265,482 Covid-19 tests were carried out.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes have helped the country curb infections.

At least 77.6 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 68.1 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19 has proven to be very effective at preventing deaths and hospital admissions among coronavirus patients.

Between 30 June and 13 July, 6,175 patients in the UAE received sotrovimab.

The drug was 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths and 99 per cent effective in stopping admissions to intensive care, authorities said.

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

