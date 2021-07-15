An artist's impression of the UAE's lunar rover called Rashid. (Mbrsc)

The Japanese lander that will deliver the UAE’s first rover, Rashid, to the lunar surface, is in the final stages of assembly.

Unspecified technical problems in 2020 delayed the launch of the Hakuto-R lander by a year.

Now, the lunar flight model has reached its final stages of assembly and is on schedule for a launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. It will be carried to space on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Being developed by private space company ispace, the lander has been moved from Japan to Germany for the final stages, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Today, ispace announced that it began the assembly of the flight model for its lunar lander, which is to be used in the company’s first mission, scheduled to launch in 2022,” ispace said.

“This is a major engineering milestone in the development of the lander and part of the final stretch towards our first mission.”

Today, we announced that ispace was selected by @MBRSpaceCentre to deliver its “Rashid” lunar rover to the Moon in 2022 on our Mission 1 lunar lander.https://t.co/MD1H5p8MLV — ispace (@ispace_inc) April 14, 2021

The Rashid rover, which is being developed by a group of start-up companies and engineers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), will be one of six payloads on board the lander.

Others include a transformable lunar robot by Japan’s space agency Jaxa, a solid-state battery test module by NGK Spark Plug, an artificial intelligence flight computer by Canada’s Mission Control Space Services, cameras by Canada’s Canadensys and panels engraved with the names of the lander’s crowdfunding supporters.

“Despite setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as delays in the supply chain, personnel limits at testing facilities, remote work communications, travel restrictions, and other issues, ispace’s engineers were steadfast in their operations and managed to remain on schedule,” ispace said.

The final assembly of the lander is being carried out in co-operation with the Ariane Group at its facility in Lampoldshausen, Germany.

The assembly and integration of all the payloads, ispace said, are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, which suggests the Rashid rover could be completed by December.

After final testing of the lander is completed early next year, it will be shipped to the US in the second half of 2022 for the launch.

Using a lander and rocket that is already available helps Emirati engineers and scientists get quicker and easier access to space.

Last month, the UAE revealed its long-term Moon exploration programme at a global space conference in Russia.

The Emirates plans to send several rovers and orbiters to the Moon, with the second rover scheduled for a launch in 2024 or 2025.

“A lot of people asked the question why we skipped over the Moon when we launched the Hope probe to Mars. But we’ve kicked off our latest project, which is the Rashid rover that will explore the lunar surface,” said Salem Al Marri, deputy director-general of MBRSC.

“Our objective is to build and send a second rover by 2024 or 2025. There are plans [to send] orbiters around the Moon and we do have an eye on human exploration of the Moon in partnership with different players.”

Rashid will explore the near side of the Moon, which offers a smoother surface with fewer craters, but the terrain is still unpredictable.

The four-wheeled rover can climb over obstacles with a maximum height of 10 centimetres and descend a 20-degree slope.

Rashid will study the properties of lunar soil, the geology of the Moon, dust movement and its photoelectron sheath for one lunar day – about two weeks.

It will send back more than 1,000 images of the lunar surface.

Mars images captured by the UAE's Hope probe - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 This image taken by the Hope probe's ultraviolet spectrometer (one of its three scientific instruments) shows sunlight reflecting off the extended cloud of atomic hydrogen gas that surrounds the planet Mars. The sunlight is visible only as a dark disk hidden inside the fog of gas. The Emirates Mars Mission team said that no other mission have made such kind of recordings before. (Emirates Mars Mission)

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis. "It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said. He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Gorillaz

The Now Now

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem