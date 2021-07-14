Boy, 4, dies after being left behind on bus in Ajman

A four-year-old boy died after being left behind on Ajman bus. (Silvia Razgova / The National)

A four-year-old boy died in Ajman on Monday after he was left behind on a bus for several hours.

The child was attending an Ajman talent development centre, similar to a summer camp. It later emerged that the centre was operating illegally.

The young boy, according to police in Ajman, had fallen asleep after boarding the bus and did not wake up when all the other children got off at the centre.

A supervisor saw the boy's bag, which had been carried inside by an attendant, around lunch time but could not find him among the other children who had turned up that day.

Four hours after arriving at the centre, staff found the four-year-old in a critical condition inside the bus.

“He was taken to Amina hospital after first aid at the centre didn’t work,” Bri Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, director general of police operations at Ajman police said.

“As a result of heat and after he was deprived of oxygen, the boy died.”

The hospital reported the incident to the police who discovered that the centre did not have the correct licence for their business, and it had expired more than a year ago.

“The centre was operating illegally as it has been found that it practiced a business different than listed in its licence, which has expired more than a year ago,” said Brig Al Matroushi.

After a case was filed, the public prosecution ordered the arrest of the centre's manager, and both the bus attendant and driver.

All three are being charged with causing wrongful death.