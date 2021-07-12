Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs (Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Monday.

The two leaders discussed ways to accelerate the development of the Emirates at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed said the future of the nation is "greater and more beautiful" with the support of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

He heralded Sheikh Mohamed for holding a vision for the UAE that has no limits.

أثناء لقائي اليوم مع أخي محمد بن زايد في المرموم ..ناقشنا مجموعة من المواضيع المتعلقة بتسريع التنمية في بلادنا … لقاءات بوخالد مختلفة ..أفكاره متجددة.. طموحاته لدولة الإمارات ليس لها سماء .. همه الأول والأخير مصلحة دولة الإمارات وشعبها … القادم أجمل وأعظم مع رجل عظيم ونبيل. pic.twitter.com/wMBz3GbhFQ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 12, 2021

"During my meeting today with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed in Al Marmoom we discussed a number of issues related to accelerating development in our country," wrote Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed stated the UAE, under the guidance of President Sheikh Khalifa, is taking significant strides towards even greater success.

"I met my brother Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai. We discussed our national achievements and the development of ambitious strategic plans in development and the economy," wrote Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

Read more Mohammed bin Rashid meets Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Eid Al Fitr

"The UAE, under the leadership of [President] Khalifa, is proceeding in construction and development with confident and optimistic steps towards the future, in a manner that consolidates the success of its march and progress and preserves its gains."

The high-level talks were attended by a number of senior figures, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday