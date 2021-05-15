Mohammed bin Rashid meets Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Eid Al Fitr

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.

The two leaders exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings and conveyed the same to the Emirati nation, wishing people across the UAE peace and prosperity for the year ahead.

During a visit to Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. The two shared their best wishes on the occasion of Eid.

They also engaged in discussions on the development march the UAE is going through and recalled the great role played by the Founding Fathers in the country's progress.

In another visit, Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, at his guest residence in Al Helio, to exchange best wishes on the occasion.

The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Leaders in the UAE took to Twitter earlier in the week to exchange Eid greetings with Muslims around the world.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: "May the days ahead bring us blessings, peace and prosperity."

In a separate greeting, Sheikh Mohamed wished an Eid Mubarak to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, and the Vice President, Sheikh Mohammed, the Rulers of the Emirates and the UAE people.

"We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world," he wrote on Twitter.

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

