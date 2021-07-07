UAE appoints Hend Al Otaiba as ambassador to France

Read also: In the UAE, at the UN and to Mars – Emirati women are leading the way

The UAE has announced its new ambassador to France, adding another woman to its roster of diplomats.

Hend Al Otaiba will start in August, assuming the role at a time of historically strong relations between Abu Dhabi and Paris, and with a mandate to expand and deepen ties.

Several women now lead the UAE’s missions. They include Hessa Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the Netherlands; Hafsa Al Olama, the UAE ambassador to Germany, and Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s first female permanent representative to the UN.

Today, I witnessed the oaths of our new ambassadors to France, Poland, Kazakhstan & Philippines, and approved the credentials of new foreign ambassadors of Turkey, Fiji & Tuvalu. Our ambassadors will play a vital role in representing our development projects & policies overseas. pic.twitter.com/n6s9PWQGzw — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 7, 2021

The UAE’s previous envoy to France, Ali Al-Ahmad, held the role for two years, and helped pave the way to a 10-year UAE-France strategic partnership, which was adopted in June 2020.

The two countries have also been partners on numerous cultural projects. In April, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs unveiled his country’s pavilion at the Dubai World Expo, which highlights France's gastronomic and cultural assets as well as its innovations.

A master of communications

Ms Al Otaiba has worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation since 2017. In her most recent role, she created and led the government body’s first strategic communications department, which promotes the country’s foreign policies and interests through the international media and the UAE’s diplomatic missions.

During her tenure at the ministry, Ms Al Otaiba also advised Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, on international diplomacy until 2019.

A career public servant, Ms Al Otaiba formerly worked as director of communications at Abu Dhabi Media, and also managed the public relations for cultural programmes at Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority. During her time there, she played a leading role in promoting the emirate’s cultural institutions, working in particular alongside French partners to bring the Louvre art gallery to the capital.

A fluent French speaker, who attended a French school in the UAE for many years, Ms Al Otaiba received her master’s degrees from the Paris Sorbonne Abu Dhabi and the UAE National Defence College. She is also a board member of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and a fellow of the Middle East Public Relations Association.

Her father, Mana Al Otaiba, is a former UAE minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and her brother Yousef Al Otaiba is the current UAE ambassador to the US.

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: “We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it’s for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh.” The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that’s it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: “We have an entire wall known as ‘The Lab,’ covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings.” Be a team, suggests Addo: “When training together, you have to trust in each other’s abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other.” Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: “To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team.”

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

