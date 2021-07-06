Dubai closes four businesses in one day for breaking Covid-19 rules

People exercise at a gym while maintaining social distancing as government eases lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dubai People exercise at a gym while maintaining social distancing in Dubai. Reuters (ABDEL HADI RAMAHI)

Four businesses in Dubai were closed on Sunday for breaching Covid-19 safety measures.

A gym, a shisha cafe, a massage parlour and a barber shop were ordered to stop operating after rules were flouted.

Dubai municipality visited 2,214 businesses that day, issuing warnings to 23 of them and fining two others.

The gym was shut owing to overcrowding, while the other establishments were closed for failing to sanitise their premises or ensure employees wore masks.

In the first six months of 2021, 43 commercial establishments in Dubai were closed for failing to follow precautionary measures put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Another 1,678 were fined and 282 outlets received warnings.

Dubai Municipality said it recorded 97.7 per cent compliance with Covid-19 guidelines among commercial establishments in the first six months of 2021.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

