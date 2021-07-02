Coronavirus: UAE records 1,663 new cases and six deaths

An AI-enabled service allows Dubai residents to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment quickly and efficiently via WhatsApp, say officials. (Pawan Singh / The National)

The UAE reported 1,663 new coronavirus cases on Friday, following an additional 283,661 tests.

Six people with the disease died from complications in the past 24 hours.

Officials said another 1,638 patients recovered, taking the total number of people to have overcome Covid-19 in the UAE to 614,636.

There are currently 19,784 active cases in the UAE.

The Emirates has recorded 636,245 cases, 614,636 recoveries and 1,825 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

The World Health Organisation have urged governments and regional authorities to recognise as fully vaccinated people who have received WHO-approved Covid-19 shots, for the purposes of travel and attending events.

Although not mentioned by name, most European and North American countries have not approved two Chinese vaccines that have been listed by the WHO.

On Thursday, Covid-19 screening provider Unilabs announced it has developed a new PCR test aimed at identifying the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The European diagnostic services firm said it is working with health authorities in the UAE, as well as countries such as the UK, France, Switzerland and Spain, to track the spread of the mutation.

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Ferdous, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,400m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6pm: UAE Arabian Derby Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 2,200m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

6.30pm: Emirates Championship Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 2,200m

Winner: Somoud, Patrick Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 2,200m

Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan

7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Conditions (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Bairaq, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

