The untold story of an Italian Second World War submarine sunk off the UAE coast

June 23, 1940. An enemy submarine arrives off the coast of modern-day UAE to cause havoc in the Gulf of Oman.
The Luigi Galvani aims to disrupt tanker traffic around the Strait of Hormuz to resupply the British war effort.
The conditions in the Italian submarine were harsh and the sweltering summer heat tough.
The waters of the Gulf were eerily quiet that day with not a tanker in sight. It was an ominous sign.
“We always read about submarine warfare in the Atlantic,” said Ali Iqbal, a UAE-based historian who has researched Luigi Galvani’s story. “But that kind of history also exists off the waters of the UAE.”
June 1940 had seen a grim new front open in the Second World War. France fell to the Germans and Italy joined the Nazi side. On June 10 Italy sent several submarines from Eritrea – then one of its colonies – to the Arabian Sea. Luigi Galvani was one of these. The 72.5-metre Brin class was named after the famed Italian scientist and built in 1938 by the Franco Tosi company in its Taranto shipyards.
But British forces in the Gulf had learned of its plan, warned tankers of the danger and dispatched HMS Falmouth to track it down. On the evening of June 23 the ship spotted a “darkened object” in the water. It was the Galvani. HMS Falmouth approached to within 548 metres and opened fire. The submarine commander ordered a dive but the sloop fired three depth charges.
“I had the strong feeling the boat was lost,” wrote submarine Lieutenant Commander Renato Spano. “I decided to emerge. The submarine responded with great difficulty, emerging [on the surface] only in part.”
But the damage was so severe it sank in the early hours of June 24. According to a British assessment of the clash, it was felt a poor lookout allowed the HMS Falmouth to approach so close undetected. Twenty six of the 57 crew died.
“The prisoners were taken to India and then back to Italy after the war. They were treated well,” said Mr Iqbal.
Eighty-one years on from the sinking, the forgotten story of the Italian submarine challenges assumptions that nothing much happened here during that war. But the threat was real and people died.
By 1943 Allied aircraft were stopping off to refuel in Sharjah as part of a huge resupply effort in the East. The war led to food shortages in the region yet, despite this, Bedouins still helped survivors of Allied air accidents. Thousands of people thronged the streets and danced until sunset when news of the Allied victory in 1945 was heard in Dubai and Sharjah, while a memorial to a fallen British airman in Fujairah draws annual remembrance services.
Among the Galvani dead was Pietro Venuti, who was awarded a posthumous gold medal of military valour for locking himself in the torpedo room to stop water entering other compartments. His actions saved lives and the Italian navy in 2014 launched a submarine after him in tribute.
The stricken submarine sank 80 metres to the sea floor about 40 nautical miles northeast of Dibba. There it has lain for more than eight decades, untouched in a silent world.
“The Galvani was perhaps the first time Axis [German, Italy and Japanese] forces threatened Allied forces in the area and this was the first submarine we know of to sink,” said Mr Iqbal, who co-authored a paper with UAE cultural historian, Peter Hellyer, about Axis submarine activity for the Emirates National History Group journal, Tribulus. “The British realised these submarines endangered shipping.”
Increased Axis submarine activity forced Britain’s Royal Air Force in 1942 to base a squadron of Blenheim bombers at Sharjah to confront the threat. Aircraft operating from the base sank German U-boat 533 off the coast of Fujairah in 1943. Japanese submarines were also active in the Arabian sea and inflicted damage on Allied shipping before escaping.
The wreck of the Galvani, meanwhile, lies on the sea floor close to Iranian territorial waters. Several reports over the years detailed how UAE-based dive teams were trying to reach it, but these have never been confirmed.
“I’ve lived in the UAE for the past 30 years and being able to research and publish these little known events and add to a little part of the UAE's wonderful history is a matter of great honour,” said Mr Iqbal.
“Not only because this lesser known history is being told but also because individuals - Emiratis and others - are being remembered.”
Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest.
“Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds.
Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says.
He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan.
Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”
Get Out
Director: Jordan Peele
Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford
Four stars
1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m
Winner: Lady Parma, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).
2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m
Winner: Tabernas, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash.
2.45pm: Handicap Dh95,000 1,200m
Winner: Night Castle, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar.
3.15pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,400m
Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson.
3.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m
Winner: Mutawakked, Szczepan Mazur, Musabah Al Muhairi.
4.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m
Winner: Tafaakhor, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.
4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m
Winner: Cranesbill, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three.
You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.”
However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says.
This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.”
This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.
Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton
2/5
Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology
Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India
Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur
How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993
Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters
Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo
Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim
Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017
Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand
Sector: FinTech, wealth management
Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021
Current staff: more than 160 employees
Stage: series D
Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India
(All matches start at 2pm UAE)
1st Test Lord's, London from Thursday to Monday
2nd Test Nottingham from July 14-18
3rd Test The Oval, London from July 27-31
4th Test Manchester from August 4-8
The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.
The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.
There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).
All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.
- Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)
- Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)
- Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)
- Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)
- Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)
- Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)
- Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)
- June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)
- Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)
- Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)
- Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)
- Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)
- Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)
- Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)
- Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)
- Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)
- Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)
- June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)
- Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)
- Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Damien McElroy: A CEO tasked with spreading Iran's influence
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Sholto Byrnes: Quad pact on vaccines could inject needless geopolitical tensions
National Editorial: For an India-Pakistan ceasefire to hold, every gesture matters
Ben Farmer: Imran Khan wins confidence vote after Senate embarrassment
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
