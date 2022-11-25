Middle East’s first airport gaming lounge launches at Dubai International

Travellers flying from Dubai International Airport can now access the region's first airport gaming lounge.

Game Space has launched inside Emirates’ Terminal 3 at the world's busiest airport.

The unique lounge experience is the first of its kind in Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers more than 40 video titles to entertain game-loving travellers during their pre-flight preparations.

Accessible to all passengers for a fee, the lounge is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Gamers at Dubai International Airport have access to more than 40 games at the new 24-hour gaming lounge. Photo: Dubai Airports

Inside, there are 20 leading titles spread across 40 stations, offering both PCs and consoles. Each station has a 50-inch screen, plus side-by-side seating for solo or multi-player gaming.

Travellers accessing the lounge can hone their Fortnite skills, take the wheel in Gran Turismo 7 or jump into favourites such as League of Legends or Crash Bandicoot.

Passengers flying in or out of Dubai as part of their Fifa World Cup 2022 journey can also embrace the game at the lounge, with several football-themed titles on offer.

Republic of Gamers — known for creating some of the world’s most popular gaming experiences — has provided hardware for 20 of the 40 stations, each of which comes with the brand's award-winning motherboard, high-resolution headsets, a high-precision mouse and an ergonomic gaming chair.

“We are excited to work with Dubai Airports to deliver an innovative new gaming experience for travellers at the world’s leading hub,” said Errol McGlothan, co-director at Game Space. “We know that gaming is incredibly popular in the region and Game Space will allow travellers to change their waiting time at the airport into their gaming time."

The lounge will also offer food and drink options.

Priority Pass members can access the lounge as part of their membership and additional membership programmes are expected to be announced in the near future.

Game Space is the latest lounge to debut at the world's busiest airport this year. A Sleep n Fly Lounge opened in Terminal 3 in July, consisting of double, bunk and family cabins and power nap pods.

