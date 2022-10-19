Qatar flight bookings from Middle East jump 6,000 per cent for World Cup 2022

Flight bookings to Qatar continue to boom ahead of World Cup 2022.

From across the Middle East, reservations for confirmed flights are up 6,000 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, and the UAE leads the way as the top source market for travellers.

The world’s biggest football tournament is kicking off in a little over four weeks, and fans from around the world have been busy securing flights to the Gulf state.

About 1.5 million fans, a little more than half the population of Qatar, are expected to descend upon the country and travellers from the Middle East look set to dominate the Doha stands.

Travellers will descend upon Doha's Hamad International Airport for the coming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

According to the latest data from digital travel marketing company Sojern, flight tickets issued in the region are up 5,772 per cent for travel to Qatar during the tournament, compared to bookings in January this year.

The UAE continues to be the top country from where travellers will fly to the tournament, with consistent growth month-over-month of three per cent. The Emirates accounts for 17 per cent of all flight bookings made in September for travel to Qatar during the World Cup.

Football fans in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates are close enough to the action to be able to stay in the UAE and have a quick commute to Doha aboard match-day shuttle flights.

Recent news that non-ticket holders to the World Cup are able to enter Qatar during the tournament, as long as they have approval from someone who does have a ticket, has led to an increase in flight bookings from the UAE.

Last month, reservations for flights from the US to Qatar slowed, but the country remains the second largest feeder market for travellers heading to the world's biggest footballing tournament. It is followed by India, which accounts for 6 per cent of all September flight reservations.

The UK, Saudi Arabia and Spain rank next, followed by Kuwait, France, Egypt and Lebanon rounding out the top 10.

Argentina football fans book last-minute Qatar flights

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the last of his career. AFP

Travellers are also keen to travel to Qatar from Argentina, with bookings growing at speed in September.

The South American country has had a 244 per cent increase in flight bookings to Qatar compared to the previous month. The country — which boasts footballing legend Lionel Messi, who has said this World Cup will be his last — accounts for 2.4 per cent of all September flight bookings to Doha.

Serious contenders to take the trophy in Qatar, Argentina will take on the UAE in a friendly match in Abu Dhabi on November 16. The match — which will be Argentina’s final warm-up game before they move to Qatar — sold out in less than 24 hours.

Overall, flight bookings to Qatar in September continued to increase.

Confirmed flight reservations from across Africa grew substantially, rising by 4,413 per cent in September compared to January bookings. Five teams from across the continent are playing in the World Cup.

Bookings from the Asia Pacific are up more than 17,000 per cent compared to the beginning of the year. This is likely because of the participation of a record six teams from across the region and the recent easing of travel restrictions in several Asia Pacific countries.

Travellers flying to Qatar from Down Under don't seem to favour last-minute travel plans. Having ranked sixth-highest for flight bookings to Qatar in July, Australia has seen a considerable slowdown in September, dropping out of the top 10 list.