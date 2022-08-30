New Emirates brand ambassador Gerry the Goose ruffles feathers in latest advert

A feathery guest has joined Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Chris Hemsworth as Emirates's newest brand ambassador.

Gerry the Goose will help showcase the UAE airline's "impeckable" service in a new campaign that will be launched globally from Tuesday.

In his debut, Gerry is shown ditching his migratory flock and choosing instead to "fly better", Emirates's tagline. He is then shown settling down on board a superjumbo A380, in the airline's new premium economy cabin, which officially began service this month.

Gerry then reclines on his spacious seat to enjoy a film titled The Goose, The Bad and The Ugly and tucks into a delicious meal as he flies past his friends outside the plane window who are shown to be in "fowl humour".

Voiced by British actor Michael Cronin doing his best Sir David Attenborough imitation, Gerry was created at a CGI studio in London. Creating the campaign took 14 weeks and involved a team of experts who made sure Gerry and his friends were as realistic as possible, down to the last feather. Filming also took place on board an Emirates aircraft in Dubai.

Gerry settles down in his premium economy cabin as he flies by his friends. Photo: Emirates

Gerry's species is known as Canada goose or Branta canadensis, which are large wild geese with black heads and necks, white cheeks, white under the chin and a brown body. They are native to the arctic and temperate regions of North America, found during migration across the Atlantic in northern Europe.

"In terms of the qualities and profile we look for in our brand ambassadors, we are spreading our wings," said Richard Billington, the senior vice president of marketing and brand at Emirates.

"Gerry is a savvy traveller who knows what he wants and where he wants to go — but he’s adamant he’ll do it in style, with luxury and comfort as a priority. Having witnessed his seamless travel experience, we are confident that next time his friends will choose to Fly Better."

According to Emirates, Gerry the Goose admires the acting work of Ryan Gosling, who he says "gives him goose bumps".

