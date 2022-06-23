Dubai Airports expects 214,000 daily passengers from June 24: how to beat the rush

Passengers travelling from Dubai over the coming weeks should prepare for an “exceptionally busy” period, Dubai Airports has said.

As the result of schools breaking for summer, about 2.4 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between Friday and July 4, averaging 214,000 people per day.

Read more Dubai International Airport reopens runway after renovation

The operator has said that July 2 is expected to be the busiest day, with traveller numbers exceeding 235,000.

Similar numbers are expected between July 8 and 9, as people travel for the Eid Al Adha break.

Dubai Airports is working with partner airlines, control authorities and commercial partners to ensure a smooth travel process for passengers, but are advising a few simple steps they can follow to beat the holiday rush.

Weigh luggage at home

Make sure you are aware of your baggage allowance and stick to it, so that you are not left rearranging cases at check-in and holding up queues.

Avoid the long queues at check-in counters. AFP

Make sure you have all documents ready

Ensure you are prepared with all documentation you might need, including visas and Covid-19 information, such as proof of vaccination or PCR tests, if your destination requires it.

Use online check-in where possible

And if you are flying from Terminal 1, ensure you arrive at the airport no earlier than three hours ahead of your departure time.

Travelling by Dubai Metro could save time, as heavy road traffic is expected. The National

Swap a taxi for the metro

If you live close to a Dubai Metro line, it could save time, as taxi queues at departures are expected to be long. Metro operating times are being extended for the Eid holiday.

Use car parks or valet when picking up guests

Stick to the car parks or valet service, especially at Terminal 3, where the arrivals forecourt is limited to public transport and authorised vehicles only.

Despite DXB’s reduction in capacity resulting from the 45-day closure of the northern runway for restoration work, the airport clocked 13.6m in passenger traffic during the first quarter of 2022. Operators are forecasting traffic will reach 58.7m travellers this year, doubling from 29.1m in 2021.

